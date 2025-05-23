Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company's stock worth $2,174,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $613,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company's stock worth $327,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $321.19 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $322.31 and its 200-day moving average is $338.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on's dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

