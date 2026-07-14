Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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