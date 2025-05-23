Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

