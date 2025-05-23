Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,329 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here