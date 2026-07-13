Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 273.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0%

DIS stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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