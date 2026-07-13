Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,690 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

ABBV stock opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here