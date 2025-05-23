Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,906 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $421.69 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.77 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

