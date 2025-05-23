Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,376 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.90 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen's payout ratio is 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

