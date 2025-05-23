Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,052 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

