Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company's stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $6,540,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HLT opened at $246.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

