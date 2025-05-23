Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,098 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

