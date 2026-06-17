&PARTNERS Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

&PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,721 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Oracle were worth $52,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $177.61. The stock has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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