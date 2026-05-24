Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $387.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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