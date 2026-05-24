Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,612 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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