Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 5,459 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 799.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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