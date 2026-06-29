Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $251.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $253.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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