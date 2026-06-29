Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1,462.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,045.74 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,031.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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