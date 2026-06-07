PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,601 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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