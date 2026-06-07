PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $10.77 Million in Trane Technologies plc $TT

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,767,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE TT opened at $456.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $458.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.33. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $503.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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