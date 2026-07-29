Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Stake Lessened by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,350 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 55,090 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Peabody Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors who purchased BTU shares between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, may be eligible to seek compensation or participate in the case. However, this potential recovery does not represent a benefit to Peabody itself.

Investors who purchased BTU shares between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, may be eligible to seek compensation or participate in the case. However, this potential recovery does not represent a benefit to Peabody itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms reminded shareholders that August 24, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, increasing visibility around the litigation but largely repeating previously reported information. Rosen Law Firm Peabody Energy deadline announcement

Multiple firms reminded shareholders that August 24, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, increasing visibility around the litigation but largely repeating previously reported information. Neutral Sentiment: Peabody is scheduled to report second-quarter results, giving investors a near-term opportunity to assess production, mine performance, and management’s response to the allegations.

Peabody is scheduled to report second-quarter results, giving investors a near-term opportunity to assess production, mine performance, and management’s response to the allegations. Negative Sentiment: The filed lawsuit alleges that Peabody misled investors about the expected production, longwall ramp-up, operating status, and 2026 production guidance at its Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven. Robbins LLP Peabody Energy class action announcement

The filed lawsuit alleges that Peabody misled investors about the expected production, longwall ramp-up, operating status, and 2026 production guidance at its Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of announcements from several investor-rights firms reinforces the litigation overhang and may weigh on BTU while investors await details on Centurion’s production outlook and the company’s financial results. Hagens Berman Peabody Energy investigation

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0%

BTU stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is -30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.12.

View Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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