Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,747 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is 57.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

