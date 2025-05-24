Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,521 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $89,351,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $210.60.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $229.47.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

