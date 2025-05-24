Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 4,070 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $321.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $170.79 and a 12 month high of $329.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

