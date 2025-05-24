Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,232 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,074,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.89.

NYSE:COP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

