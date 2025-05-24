Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

