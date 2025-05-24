Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,071 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,071 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0%

DGX opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,985 shares of company stock worth $9,147,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quest Diagnostics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quest Diagnostics wasn't on the list.

While Quest Diagnostics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here