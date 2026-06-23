PeakShares LLC Acquires Shares of 8,808 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PeakShares LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,808 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NVDA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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