Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Buys Shares of 159,974 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $230,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,490,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,096,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here