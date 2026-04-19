Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Invests $4.31 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,238 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. S&P Global makes up about 3.5% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $289,900,000 after purchasing an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in S&P Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,901,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $442.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $425.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.02. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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