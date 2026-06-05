Pelham Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,868 Moody's Corporation $MCO

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,868 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000. Moody's accounts for about 7.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moody's by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody's by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody's by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody's by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $544.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $448.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $446.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.37. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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