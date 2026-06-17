Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 6,610 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $370.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $415.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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