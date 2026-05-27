Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 20,077 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.65% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,420,204.50. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $9,800,748.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,282.48. The trade was a 83.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,324 shares of company stock valued at $59,068,951. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AAOI opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -269.12 and a beta of 3.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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