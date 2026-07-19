Pentair plc $PNR Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 1,459.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.79% of Pentair worth $110,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 164,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pentair Stock Down 4.9%

PNR opened at $62.48 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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