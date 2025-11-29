PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Cut by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company's stock worth $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here