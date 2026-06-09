PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Lessened by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,241 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo and Gatik launched a broader autonomous trucking deployment in North America, with driverless trucks now delivering Doritos in multiple states. The move could improve logistics efficiency, lower delivery costs over time, and highlight PepsiCo’s willingness to adopt automation in its supply chain. Article Title

PepsiCo and Gatik launched a broader autonomous trucking deployment in North America, with driverless trucks now delivering Doritos in multiple states. The move could improve logistics efficiency, lower delivery costs over time, and highlight PepsiCo’s willingness to adopt automation in its supply chain. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s push into India’s energy drink market with Adrenaline Rush expands its exposure to a fast-growing beverage category and adds another growth lever in an important emerging market. Article Title

PepsiCo’s push into India’s energy drink market with Adrenaline Rush expands its exposure to a fast-growing beverage category and adds another growth lever in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of competitor Coca-Cola’s pricing strategy and volume trends may reinforce the broader consumer staples backdrop, but it does not directly change PepsiCo’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage of competitor Coca-Cola’s pricing strategy and volume trends may reinforce the broader consumer staples backdrop, but it does not directly change PepsiCo’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Celsius Holdings’ growth and its reliance on PepsiCo distribution, which indirectly highlights PepsiCo’s distribution strength, but the impact on PEP shares appears limited and indirect. Article Title

Several articles discussed Celsius Holdings’ growth and its reliance on PepsiCo distribution, which indirectly highlights PepsiCo’s distribution strength, but the impact on PEP shares appears limited and indirect. Negative Sentiment: A separate article on Campbell’s Soup was incorrectly tagged with PEP and is unrelated to PepsiCo, so it should not be viewed as a catalyst for the stock. Article Title

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.58.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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