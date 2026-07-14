Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 11,155 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Article Title

Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Neutral Sentiment: News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Article Title

News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Article Title

Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Negative Sentiment: The OpenAI lawsuit could intensify Apple’s legal battles, including renewed scrutiny of App Store fees and broader competitive risks, which may create headline volatility even if the core business remains strong. Article Title

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

AAPL stock opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $323.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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