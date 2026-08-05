Perseverance Asset Management International Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 290,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $50,576,000. NVIDIA makes up about 5.6% of Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the first quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 65.7% during the first quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 568,381 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $99,126,000 after buying an additional 225,382 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.7% during the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 568,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $99,126,000 after buying an additional 225,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $205.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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