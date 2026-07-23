Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,617 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 108.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $105,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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