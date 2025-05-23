Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 64,759 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a -- dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras's previous -- dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras's payout ratio is presently 82.09%.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

