Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 51,067 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

