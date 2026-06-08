Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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