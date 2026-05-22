Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Pfizer by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 280,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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