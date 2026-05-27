Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 50,690 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Article Title

Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Article Title

Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Positive Sentiment: An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Article Title

An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Article Title

Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Negative Sentiment: The biggest headwind is the Eliquis patent cliff, with projected multi-year revenue losses that could weigh on Pfizer’s future sales and earnings if new products do not offset the decline. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here