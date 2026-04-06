Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 54,878 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc's holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.37 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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