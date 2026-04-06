Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,403 shares during the quarter. Ralliant comprises 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Ralliant worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Ralliant by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ralliant by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ralliant alerts: Sign Up

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralliant

In related news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $117,645.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,983,318. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi purchased 2,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAL

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralliant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralliant wasn't on the list.

While Ralliant currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here