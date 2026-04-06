Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.08% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 153,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company's stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Option Care Health's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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