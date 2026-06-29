Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,402 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 23,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $135,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,622 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2%

BLK stock opened at $966.50 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,045.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,049.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here