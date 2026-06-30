Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,065 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 29,577 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $74,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $408.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.80 and a 200 day moving average of $452.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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