Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 10,289 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of GE Aerospace worth $148,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. President Capital decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $368.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $243.34 and a 1-year high of $379.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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