Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $5 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Trading LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $412.24 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a 200-day moving average of $437.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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